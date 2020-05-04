https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/steve-scalise-fbi-national-security-adviser/2020/05/04/id/966057

“People need to go to jail” over what happened with the FBI’s actions toward former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., told Newsmax TV on Monday.

“The first thing that needs to happen is real accountability,” Scalise told “Spicer & Co.” “[Rep.] Devin Nunes, my colleague from California, has been beating this drum for years. He started digging in, exposing the fact that you had what we called dirty cops in the FBI.”

Scalise said he does love the FBI, as one of the most vital agencies that keep the United States safe, but there were some “bad apples” there who must be brought to justice.

“There were people in the FBI, probably all the way up to the top, who were plotting to undermine the elected president of the United States,” Scalise said. “That shouldn’t happen to anybody from any party and everybody ought to be outraged, no matter what your affiliation.”

Documents from the FBI include handwritten notes that revealed a campaign to either “lie” or “get fired” over an alleged violation of the Logan Act for communications between himself and a Russian ambassador before President Donald Trump officially took office.

“This might happen in third-world nations,” Scalise said, adding there are already some names of those involved, including former FBI agent Peter Strzok and ex-FBI attorney Lisa Page.

“I don’t know if it goes all the way up to [former FBI Director James] Comey, but boy it sure looks like it does, when they make reference to the seventh floor,” Scalise said.

Scalise said he wants to see the Department of Justice start holding people accountable, including sending people to jail so the “by and large good people at the FBI” know a similar incident will not happen again to anybody else.

The agents involved, he added, were also going after Flynn’s son, “just to extort an ‘I am guilty plan'” out of the retired general.

“Why should they care who the president’s national security adviser is?” Scalise said. “I mean, I’m sure everybody has a preference on who they voted for, but you check your partisanship at the door when you wear that badge.

“You’re not supposed to let your personal affiliation interfere with the job you do, and clearly these people did. And that’s why it is very frustrating.”

