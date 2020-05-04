“New York State alone buys about $2 billion of medical supplies this year — $2 billion this year. And that’s one state. And that’s us purchasing from China and around the world. We’re going to form a consortium with our seven Northeast partner states, which buy about $5 billion worth of equipment and supplies. That will then increase our market power when we’re buying. And we will buy as a consortium, price as a consortium for P.P.E. equipment, ventilators, medical equipment, whatever we need to buy. When you put all those hospitals together, all that public health capacity together, which will make us more competitive in the international marketplace. And I believe it will save taxpayers money. I also believe it’ll help us actually get the equipment. Because we have trouble still getting the equipment and just buying the equipment. Because these vendors, on the other side, they’re dealing with countries, they’re dealing with the federal government. Why should they do business with one state, right, when they can do business with an entire country? So, this consortium I think will help us get the equipment and get it at a better price.” “You know, we are in this same boat. We’re begging, borrowing and bartering for equipment, P.P.E., ventilators, etc. We’re still doing it. And someone said to me a couple of days ago that gowns could become the new ventilators. And so we’re still out there. And so the notion of coordinating together as a region makes enormous amount of sense. So sign me up, and sign New Jersey up.”