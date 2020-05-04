https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/495957-secretary-of-senate-declines-to-disclose-information-on-tara-reade-complaint

The Secretary of the Senate has informed former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenWhitmer says she believes Biden on assault allegation Republicans’ dangerous weaponization of Tara Reade’s allegation against Joe Biden Biden accuses Trump of ‘all-out assault on the media’ during World Press Freedom Day MORE that it has “no discretion to disclose” the existence of former aide Tara Reade’s complaint of sexual harassment against the then-senator in 1993.

Biden gave his first media interview Friday denying Reade’s allegation that he pushed her against a wall and sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she worked for him.

On Friday, he wrote to the Secretary of the Senate Julie Adams asking “that you take or direct whatever steps are necessary to establish the location of the records of this Office, and once they have been located, to direct a search for the alleged complaint and to make public the results of this search.”

The office in a statement provided to The Hill said the Senate Legal Counsel has advised the “Secretary has no discretion to disclose any such information as requested in Vice President Biden’s letter of May 1.”

Reade said she filed a complaint with the Senate 27 years ago alleging sexual harassment and raising concerns about possible retaliation but admitted over the weekend that she’s not sure what precise language she used.

The Senate’s legal office reviewed the records of the Office of Senate Fair Employment Practices, the Government Employee Rights Act of 1991 and the Civil Rights Act of 1991.

The office determined that any complaint filed against Biden could not be made public “based on the law’s strict confidentiality requirements (Section 313) and the Senate’s own direction that disclosure of Senate Records is not authorized if prohibited by law.”

Updated: 11:35 a.m.

