https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/secretary-of-the-senate-tara-reade/2020/05/04/id/965971

Secretary of the Senate Julie Adams said she legally can’t comply with Joe Biden’s request to release records on the alleged sexual harassment complaint filed by Tara Reade, Fox News reports.

Her office issued a statement Monday stating that legal counsel has reviewed the relevant statute governing such records.

“Based on the law’s strict confidentiality requirements (Section 313) and the Senate’s own direction that disclosure of Senate Records is not authorized if prohibited by law (Senate Resolution 474, 96th Congress, Section 3(a)), Senate Legal Counsel advises that the secretary has no discretion to disclose any such information as requested in Vice President Biden’s letter of May 1,” Adams said.

On Friday, Biden called for any complaint filed by former staffer Reade be located and released. In his letter, he said the records would be found in the National Archives and would be under control of the Senate.

