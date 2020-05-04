https://www.dailywire.com/news/some-leftist-hollywood-celebrities-are-starting-to-turn-on-biden

While some in the mainstream media are running cover for Joe Biden over sexual assault allegations, the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee appears to be losing support from some left-leaning and progressive celebrities in Hollywood.

Actress Susan Sarandon, a longtime outspoken liberal who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the race, last week shared several tweets in support of Biden’s sexual assault accuser, Tara Reade.

“Sarandon’s profile shows that the star retweeted three Twitter posts regarding the 1993 video clip, in which a caller to the [CNN Larry] King show, later confirmed to have been Reade’s mother, asks King for advice regarding her daughter — whom the caller claims had ‘problems’ with a ‘prominent senator’ for whom the daughter worked,” Fox News reported.

Sarandon also also retweeted a post that said: “‘Barack Obama trusted Joe Biden, I trust Joe Biden.’ This is what [Democratic National Committee Chairman] Tom Perez is using as an excuse not to have the DNC investigate Tara Reade’s claims.”

Biden last week did an interview with a friendly supporter, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski. Asked about the assault allegations, Biden said “it never, never happened.”

But some celebrities still have their doubts.

On Wednesday, comedian Sarah Silverman became the latest liberal celebrity to break her silence on Reade’s allegations, blasted Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY) for voicing support for Biden after demanding former Sen. Al Franken’s (D-MN) resignation following charges he sexually molested a woman.

“But u called on ⁦@alfranken⁩ to resign w/out the ethics investigation HE asked for??” Silverman wrote in response to an article titled “Kirsten Gillibrand on Tara Reade allegation: ‘I support Vice President Biden.’”

But u called on ⁦@alfranken⁩ to resign w/out the ethics investigation HE asked for?? Kirsten Gillibrand on Tara Reade allegation: ‘I support Vice President Biden’ – CNNPolitics https://t.co/sUm4oYN44j — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 29, 2020

Roger Waters of the rock band Pink Floyd also ripped Biden, describing him as a “f***ing slime ball” and adding that he “can’t imagine Biden beating Trump in an election.”

Even Alyssa Milano, considered a key figure in the MeToo movement, had some stern advice for Biden, saying Reade’s allegations “concern me, deeply.”

Before Biden did his MSNBC interview, Milano wrote, “I’d advise him to face the allegation head-on, answer every question, and admit any wrongdoing, and to be the example for all men who face these kinds of accusations whether founded or not.”

Reade said during a podcast in March that Biden pinned her against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers without her consent in his Senate office in 1993. She was 29 at the time, Biden was 51.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name, and then we were alone. It was the strangest thing,” Reade said. “There was no like, exchange really. He just had me up against the wall.

“It happened all at once,” she said. “His hands were on me and underneath my clothes, and he went down my skirt and then up inside it and he penetrated me with his fingers and he was kissing me at the same time and he was saying something to me.

“I remember him saying first, like, as he was doing it, ‘Do you wanna go somewhere else?’ And then him saying to me when I pulled away, he got finished doing what he was doing and I kind of pulled back and he said, ‘Come on, man. I heard you liked me.’ ”

More evidence that Reade told people about the alleged incident shortly after it happened emerged last week when a video clip from 1993 surfaced that reportedly shows Reade’s mother calling into CNN’s “Larry King Show” to ask what her daughter should do after having problems with a “prominent senator.”

Part of the transcript is below:

KING: San Luis Obispo, California, hello. CALLER: Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him. KING: In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it? CALLER: That’s true.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

