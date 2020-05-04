https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/south-carolina-woman-arrested-licking-spree-grocery-store-sandwich-shop/

Shenir Gibson Holliday; Sumter County Sheriff’s (Office)

Shenir Gibson Holliday was arrested on Saturday after a licking spree at an IGA grocery store and Sub Station II sandwich shop in Sumter, South Carolina.

Sumter Police said surveillance footage from IGA grocery store showed Holliday licking her hands before touching freezer doors and food.

In a separate incident, a manager of a Sub Station II sandwich shop said Holliday was seen licking her hands then wiping the debit card machine and counter tops.

Holliday was charged with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Fox 5 reported:

A woman who allegedly licked her hands and touched food items and several surfaces at a South Carolina grocery store and sandwich shop was arrested. Deputies said the woman exited the store before the workers were done making her food and told them “she will be back.” Deputies did not find her at the shop when they arrived after that incident, the State reported. Holliday was put on a trespass notice for all Sub Station II sandwich shops and charged with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering. She is being held at a detention center on a $100,000 bond. She was also issued a violation citation for the state’s home or work order and was ordered to be tested for the novel coronavirus.

