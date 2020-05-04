https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/sp-500-ekes-small-gain-start-week/

(CNBC) — Stocks rose slightly on Monday to start the week, as the advance in the biggest U.S. technology shares lifted the market higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 0.1% higher, while the S&P 500 rose about 0.4%. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9%, supported by strong gains in big tech stocks. Microsoft and Netflix both jumped nearly 3%, while Amazon and Facebook both rose more than 1%.

The continued strength in tech outweighed the losses in airline shares, following Warren Buffett’s comments over the weekend that his Berkshire Hathaway dumped the entirety of its stakes in the sector because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

