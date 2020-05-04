https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/vote-mail-absentee-ballot/2020/05/04/id/966070

A new poll has found two-thirds of Americans agree with Democrats, that America should vote by mail until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The poll, conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University, found 65% of Americans like the idea of voting by mail, giving that side of the debate a 2-1 margin over those who oppose voting by mail, and 3% who were undecided.

But when political parties are considered, 84% of Democratic voters favor voting by mail and only 14% oppose it, while less than half of Republicans polled, or 43%, said they would support voting by mail, while over half, or 53%, were opposed, USA Today reported.

Trump tweeted:

“Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to state wide mail-in voting. Democrats are clamoring for it. Tremendous potential for voter fraud, and for whatever reason, doesn’t work out well for Republicans.”

David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, told USA Today, “I think it shows that people are open to alternative methods of voting, provided that they’re safe, and they don’t want to see democracy jeopardized in any way by the virus.”

Americans are evenly split over the notion of online voting, with 48% opposed and 47% in favor.

Paleologos said, “Politicians follow all of the polls very closely. It’s not the pollsters talking here. It’s people. And people are sending a clear message about how willing they are to expand the opportunities to vote such that they don’t jeopardize their own health or well-being or their family’s health and well-being.”

