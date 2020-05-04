http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ZrN2Mb663UM/

Suits Star Rick Hoffman says President Donald Trump should see a “doctor who deals with people who are severely mentally sick” after the president took a swipe at MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

Trump blasted the MSNBC host on Monday writing, “‘Concast’ should open up a long-overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough. I know him, and Crazy Mika well used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is ‘nuts’. Besides, bad ratings! #OPENJOECOLDCASE.”

Trump’s tweet was referring to the case of Lori Klausutis, then-Congressman Scarborough’s 28-year-old congressional intern, who was found dead in Scarborough’s Fort Walton Beach, Florida, office back in 2001.

“Listen…I’m worried abt u Sprinkles,” Hoffman said in a tweet that has been deleted. “I’d like u 2 see a doctor who deals w/ ppl who r severely mentally sick. It’s not ur fault Geoffrey. It happens 2 ppl. Vomiting shit out of ur mouth is a chemical imbalance. U wud just take medication, and then hopefully u go back 2 ure life.”

Hoffman’s Twitter feed is filled with tweets supporting government officials such as Andrew Cuomo, not to mention a slew of fawning retweets of videos by foul-mouthed Trump hater Michael Rapaport.

“Trump does something insane. Fox News and silent Republicans cup his balls,” Hoffman said in July 2018. “CNN and weak Democrat Congressman cry the same “I’m Shocked” bullshit every day. Repeat. George Carlin’s prescience was bananas.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

