(THE COLLEGE FIX) — The official magazine of the Ontario College of Teachers formally apologized to its readers for publishing a letter in which a teacher asked about LGBT lessons and students’ (and teachers’) personal beliefs.

According to Everyday for Life Canada, math teacher Nancy George wrote the following in the December issue of Professionally Speaking:

We know that our boards place much importance on inclusion. But we need to dig deeper and realize that this might not always be in line with teachers’ and students’ religious convictions. How do we show inclusion and freedom to these teachers and students? Are they given enough freedom for their beliefs?

