https://www.theblaze.com/news/texas-judge-asks-citizens-to-report-local-businesses-that-shouldnt-be-open

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is now requesting that residents in the Houston area report local businesses that are open at full capacity rather than with limitations, as per Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent order.

What are the details?

In a Sunday Twitter post, Hidalgo — who gained notoriety in April for mandating all county residents to wear masks in public or be arrested — made the request.

She wrote, “See a restaurant at full capacity? Businesses open that shouldn’t be? Help us save lives. If you see violations of Governor Abbott’s order, please report them at bit.ly.com/Covidform1.”

Hidalgo’s tweet takes you to a form that points out any businesses that absolutely must be closed, including

beauty salons, bingo halls, fitness centers, tattoo parlors, and more.

Following Abbott’s announcement to open the state’s economy and businesses on May 1 with phases, such as occupancy limits and more, Hidalgo said, “We can’t ignore what is right around the corner. Some see today as a day of celebration. … [M]y message to them is not so fast. Reopening doesn’t mean mission accomplished, it doesn’t mean the virus goes away.”

In April, a Houston-area physician sued to block Hidalgo’s order mandating residents to wear face masks in public.

Dr. Steven Hotze, who filed the petition with the Harris County District Court, wrote, “The rights we enjoy under the Texas Constitution are being trampled on by Judge Hidalgo, while millions of individuals have lost their jobs and thousands of businesses are on the brink of bankruptcy. If Judge Hidalgo’s Order is not declared unconstitutional and void, once this virus passes, the rights we are afforded under the Texas Constitution will be forever damaged.”

You can read more on the order here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

