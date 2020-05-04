https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/thank-readers-commenters-supporters-april-gateway-pundits-best-month-record/

Thank you to our readers, commenters and supporters!

April was our best month on record here at The Gateway Pundit.

In April The Gateway Pundit had 34.7 million page views at our website.

We averaged 1.1 million page views a day.

We are track for another record year here at The Gateway Pundit.

We COULD NOT HAVE DONE IT without you!

TRENDING: BOOM! Maria Bartiromo NAILS Lindsey Graham for LYING TO AMERICAN PUBLIC About Calling in Deep State Criminals to Testify (VIDEO)

What makes this more remarkable is The Gateway Pundit is targeted continuously by the liberal media and tech giants.

In 2016 one-third of our traffic was from far left Facebook. Since then Facebook has eliminated most conservative content and ruined several top Trump websites.



Jim Hoft testified before Congress on Facebook censorship in 2018.

In 2016 we had another third of our traffic from the Drudge Report. That was when Drudge was conservative. We no longer expect any Drudge traffic.

Google, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, Facebook, Reddit all censor and shadow ban our content.

Despite this The Gateway Pundit continues to gain readers year over year because we are credible, we break news and we report the truth.

In 2019 we called the Jussie Smollett case a hoax on the first day. We defended the Covington Catholic boys before most of the liberal media had started their smear campaign. We called out the Ukrainian hoax impeachment and the Hunter Biden scandals. Today we continue to lead the internet on calling out the garbage numbers and models from the WHO and its Chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Thank you for your support!

Thank you for all of your tips and comments!

We only want to give you and the American public the truth — day after day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

