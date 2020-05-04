https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/495985-trump-campaign-video-shows-president-as-yoda-decapitating-cable

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump predicts virus death toll could reach 100,000 in the US Pence says he should have worn mask during Mayo Clinic visit Trump says next coronavirus relief bill has to include payroll tax cut MORE’s campaign tweeted out a video Monday showing the president as Yoda decapitating cable news networks.

The video, timed for May 4 and “Star Wars Day” and taken from a scene from “Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith,” pastes the president’s face on Yoda.

It begins with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenWhitmer says she believes Biden on assault allegation Republicans’ dangerous weaponization of Tara Reade’s allegation against Joe Biden Biden accuses Trump of ‘all-out assault on the media’ during World Press Freedom Day MORE’s face on Emperor Palpatine as he directs a clone trooper, labeled with CNN’s logo, to execute Order 66 to kill the Jedi.

The CNN clone trooper approaches Trump as Yoda, along with another clone trooper labeled with MSNBC’s logo, before Trump decapitates both troopers.

The campaign tweeted the video with the caption, “May The 4th Be With You!” on what has been designated as Star Wars Day.

May The 4th Be With You! pic.twitter.com/TdFY5ojlgN — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 4, 2020

MSNBC, CNN and the Biden campaign did not immediately return requests for comment.

The video was posted as the U.S. faces the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 1.1 million and killed more than 68,000 people in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In October, The New York Times reported that a video depicting the president shooting and stabbing media organizations and his critics was shown at a conservative conference at the Doral resort. The reports of this video prompted backlash among his opponents.

Trump also cam under scrutiny in 2017 for tweeting a video taken from the WWE that showed him beating up a CNN character.

