On Monday, President Donald Trump endorsed Lacy Johnson, a Republican candidate challenging far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in the 2020 election cycle.

“You are doing a great job, and Omar is a disaster who wants much higher taxes, hates our Military & our Vets, demands Open Borders, and is fighting to take away our great 2nd Amendment,” Trump tweeted Monday, captioning a Johnson campaign video. “Good luck Lacy!”

And I’m Endorsing you also Lacy, you truly deserve it. You are doing a great job, and Omar is a disaster who wants much higher taxes, hates our Military & our Vets, demands Open Borders, and is fighting to take away our great 2nd Amendment. Good luck Lacy! https://t.co/RunIPCbTyc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020

“I’m running against Ilhan Omar,” Johnson said Saturday. “I’m humbled the GOP endorsed me by receiving 90% of the vote I will win the primary and look forward to defeating Ilhan in Nov. 2020.”

I’m running against Ilhan Omar. I’m humbled the GOP endorsed me by receiving 90% of the vote I will win the primary and look forward to defeating Ilhan in Nov. 2020. Please retweet, follow me, and if able, please contribute to my campaign at link below. https://t.co/yQgy7q1saD pic.twitter.com/PlKWrbw0Ug — Lacy Johnson (@LacyJohnsonMN) May 2, 2020

According to a campaign donation site for Johnson, the candidate vows to “fight against radical-leftist Ilhan Omar.”

“Donations to our campaign go directly to educating the inner city voters in our district that are not represented by Ilhan Omar,” the site adds. “The media will not expose her, only we can show the people of our district the truth. Radical left-wing policies will continue to fail major cities across America.”

Omar, who has been marred by scandal since taking office in 2018, is also facing a tough Democratic primary challenger, Atone Melton-Meaux, on August 11.

“After a turbulent first term in Congress, Omar faces an unexpectedly strong primary challenge from political newcomer Antone Melton-Meaux, an attorney and professional mediator who has promised a more collaborative style for a Minneapolis-based congressional seat that has been in DFL hands since 1963,” the Star Tribune reported Monday.

“Political handicappers expect Omar, 37, to retain the endorsement of DFL Party delegates later this month. But Melton-Meaux, 47, who has raised more than $400,000 for his fledgling campaign, intends to take the race to Minnesota’s Aug. 11 primary and a broader set of voters,” the reported said, adding, “Omar has suffered a few defections in the state’s DFL hierarchy. Most have gravitated to Melton-Meaux. Although he is not Omar’s only DFL challenger, he is by far the best funded.”

Omar has routinely spouted rhetoric criticized as anti-Semitic. Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro highlighted last March that the Democratic representative “has a long history of anti-Semitism: accusing Israel of ‘hypnotizing the world,’ suggesting that American support for Israel is ‘all about the Benjamins,’ backing the anti-Semitic BDS movement.”

Moreover, earlier this year, details surrounding Omar’s marital scandal hit the press.

“The Daily Mail reported that Omar’s husband, Ahmed Hirsi, ‘discovered the truth about her torrid affair with her chief fundraiser [Tim Mynett] when he went to her Washington D.C. apartment last spring and found the lovers lounging around in pajamas,’” noted The Daily Wire in February. “Multiple sources told The Daily Mail that Hirsi left ‘angry and humiliated’ after learning about the affair.”

“He suspected she was cheating but she kept telling him he was paranoid,” a source told the British outlet. “He told her he wanted to move down to D.C. to be with her but she insisted he should stay in Minneapolis with the children. Eventually he surprised her down there and his worst fears were confirmed.”

