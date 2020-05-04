https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/trump-goes-calls-vocal-critic-psycho-joe-scarborough-calls-investigation-former-dead-intern/

President Trump blasted the unhinged anti-Trump media last week including Joe “What Ever Happened to Your Girlfriend?” Scarborough.

I must admit that Lyin’ Brian Williams is, while dumber than hell, quite a bit smarter than Fake News @CNN “anchorman” Don Lemon, the “dumbest man on television”. Then you have Psycho Joe “What Ever Happened To Your Girlfriend?” Scarborough, another of the low I.Q. individuals! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

On Monday President Trump again called out Joe Scarborough and took it a step further.

President Trump called on “Concast” to open up a “long overdue” Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough.

Trump tweeted: “Concast” should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough. I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is “nuts”. Besides, bad ratings! # OPENJOECOLDCASE

Newsweek has more on the former intern.

When Scarborough was a Republican congressman for Florida, his intern, Lori Klausutis, was found dead in his Florida district office. There is no proof that Scarborough had anything to do with it. Klausutis, 28, was found behind a desk by two people visiting the congressman’s district office in July of 2001. An autopsy report found that she had been feeling unwell, and heart problems caused her to fall on her desk and hit her head. The medical examiner did not find signs of foul play. Scarborough announced his resignation months prior to her death, just five months into his fourth term, saying he wanted to spend more time with his children. When a guest, Markos Moulitsas of the Daily Kos, mentioned the scandal on air in 2011, he was banned from appearing on MSNBC again.

Scarborough and his wife Mika are vocal critics of President Trump on his MSNBC morning show.

