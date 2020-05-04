https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/trump-wants-investigation-network-anchor-death-intern/

President Trump on Monday once again asked for an investigation of “Psycho Joe Scarborough” over the death of an intern when the MSNBC host was a member of Congress.

The Daily Caller characterized the issue as “an old conspiracy theory.”

“‘Concast’ should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough,” Trump said. “I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is ‘nuts’. Besides, bad ratings! #OPENJOECOLDCASE.”

Trump and Scarborough once had a close relationship, but it has gone downhill since the election.

Trump repeatedly has referenced the death of Lori Klausutis, a former Florida staffer for Scarborough. She died in 2001 at 28 due to an apparent head injury, which has spawned many conspiracy theories, the report said. It was concluded later that she had an undiagnosed arrhythmia. The congressman was not in the office at the time of the incident.

Scarborough’s “Morning Joe” is one of MSNBC’s longest running shows.

DailyMail.com called Trump’s comments a “bitter personal attack.”

And Scarborough lashed back with, “You’re not well.”

He said on air that Trump’s tweet was “extraordinarily cruel” and the president should “take a rest.

“Maybe let Mike Pence run things for the next week,” he suggested.

Scarborough accused the president of “extraordinary cruel.”

He then attacked Trump for his response to COVID-19.

Scarborough often has asserted Trump isn’t fit for office.

