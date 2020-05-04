https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/us-carries-massive-miltary-operation-caribbean-confiscates-three-tons-cocaine-narco-dictatorship-venezuela/

War breaks out to maintain power between drug cartels Venezuela

The United States Southern Command in Caribbean carried out a very successful military operation recently. In waters near Curaçao they seized around three tons of cocaine from Venezuelan operatives.

Following the operation the Socialist leader of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro sent a mixed commission from CONAS and the Bolivarian National Guard.

Without warning, the regime raided properties and made arrests and seized six properties, 11 vehicles, 2 ships and money.

Also, PDV Marina officials were dismissed following the US drug bust in the Caribbean, according @luisborjasc for alleged links with the Paraguaná cartel. Borjas says the decision was made after verifying that the ships are used to transport the drugs.

The investigations

Certainly, different companies in Venezuela, Colombia and Miami are being investigated.

The aim is to establish how the mechanisms for laundering funds from drug trafficking operates from Latin America to the US.

That is to say, at least three firms related to the export of goods and the shipment of cargo from Miami to Venezuela are under federal scrutiny. One of the companies in Maracaibo, Venezuela received visits from federal agents to establish the type of merchandise shipped and whether goods were transported without proper licenses.

Several companies dedicated to shrimp farming in the Caribbean are the routes used by the cartels for money laundering. Also on the research list are the operatives who ship to Europe.

Meanwhile, the EEUU (USA) is investigating potential connections between the Paraguaná cartel and General Hugo Carvajal. The US is offering $10 million for their capture. The Department of Justice accuses him of drug trafficking and cooperation with the FARC terrorist organization.

Finally, according to primerinforme.com, the report of the detainees and the properties seized in Paraguaná by the US, confirms the economic power of the drug cartels. The US Southern Command seized three tons of cocaine from Venezuelan operatives.

Elda Primera is a Venezuelan journalist in exile. She is a journalist covering the Venezuelan crisis. She was a television and radio reporter for 19 years in Venezuela before fleeing the country late last year. Currently, Elda continues to write about the Venezuelan conflict. Elda is an expert on the dangers of socialism. She is committed to freedom of expression and the restitution of democracy for a better world.

To contact the author:

Elda Primera at [email protected]

