BlazeTV host of “Slightly Offens*ve,” Elijah Schaffer, hit the streets of Los Angeles to attend one of the hundreds of protests across the country against stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and to expose the hypocrisy of far-left radicals who oppose the bipartisan fight to reopen our country.

Throughout the demonstration, Schaffer was continually approached, physically confronted, and threatened by counterprotesters, many carrying signs lauding communism, who simultaneously demanded that he comply with social distancing orders.

“You guys aren’t socially distancing. You guys are counterproductive to the goal of reopening by spreading the disease like this,” noted one counterprotester, who stood mere inches away wearing a mask over his chin, his nose and mouth fully exposed.

Another self-identified “hard core leftist” actually removed his mask to speak closely into the potentially virus-infested microphone.

“What surprises me the most out of all of this is that communists who are opposing this, being the people of the worker, are opposing workers getting back to work,” Elijah said.

Watch the video below to see Elijah take on the left-wing hypocrites at the “Reopen California” protest in Los Angeles:

(Content warning: Strong language and violent content.)

