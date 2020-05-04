http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hKTaQVmO7_o/

Intense video has been released, showing Dallas police officers arresting former Cowboys and Raiders running back Darren McFadden.

In the video obtained by TMZ Sports, police discovered McFadden asleep with his vehicle still running outside a restaurant in McKinney, Texas, in January of last year.

Officers began tapping on the window and rocking the SUV to wake the former player from his slumber.

But as the officers were attempting to rouse McFadden, his foot reportedly slipped off the car’s brakes, and the vehicle rolled into the Whataburger location. From there, things immediately escalated.

[embedded content]

Officers smashed the windows of the vehicle and began trying to pull the two-time Heisman Trophy runner up out of the car, but he began resisting the officers.

The video shows a chaotic scene as officer tried to arrest the resisting, allegedly drunken former player.

Officials charged McFadden, 32, with resisting arrest and a DWI with a BAC of greater than or equal to .15. Later, in February, he reached a plea deal, allowing the arrest to be dropped in exchange for a guilty plea to the DWI. McFadden was then sentenced him to four days in jail, with one day served, and suspended his driver’s license for 90 days.

McFadden was a No. 4 overall pick for the Oakland Raiders in 2008, played with them for seven years, and the finished his NFL career with a three-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys. During his ten-year career, he rushed for 5,421 yards and made 28 touchdowns.

