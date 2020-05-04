https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-viral-video-of-nypd-cops-brutal-social-distancing-enforcement-results-in-investigation-de-blasio-weighs-in

A New York Police Department officer featured in a viral video that sparked widespread outrage and strong rebuke from the city’s mayor has been assigned to desk duty and stripped of his gun and badge while an internal investigation into the incident is being conducted.

The viral incident occurred as a result of officers approaching a group of men who were allegedly defying the city’s social distancing restrictions in the Lower East Side on Saturday evening. When the group began to break up, the officers noticed “a large amount of marijuana in open view,” the New York Daily News reported Sunday, citing police sources.

“The owner of the marijuana immediately became aggressive, according to cops and a woman with him tried to intervene in the arrest,” the outlet reports. While the officers were subduing the aggressive suspect, a bystander approached — and things quickly went from tense to “chaotic.”

As seen in a video posted on Twitter by NYC Scanner early Sunday (below), a plain-clothed police officer who was part of the group of officers making the initial arrest responded to the bystander. When the bystander “took a fighting stance,” the officer threatened to use a Taser — then punched the bystander, knocking him to the ground, where the officer then punched him a few more times.

“The video, which has spread quickly on social media, shows officers making an arrest on 9th St. and Avenue D just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday when one cop gets up, draws his Taser and approaches a bystander while yelling, ‘Move the f–k back right now… Don’t flex,’ the NY Daily News reports. “Police said the bystander, 33-year-old Donni Wright, had been ordered to disperse but he instead ‘took a fighting stance.’ The plainclothes cop, identified by sources as Officer Francisco Garcia, holstered his Taser and grabbed Wright, punching him multiple times in the face and body and then using his leg to pin him to the ground by the neck.

“IS THIS #NYPD BRUTALITY OR NOT?” NYC Scanner tweeted along with the stunning video. “We report, you decide. This happened on Ave D and 9th St, in the [Lower East Side of Manhattan] on Saturday.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio responded to the incident on Sunday, tweeting, "Saw the video from the Lower East Side and was really disturbed by it. The behavior I saw in that video is simply not acceptable."

In an update to its video post, NYC Scanner noted that the officer “has been stripped of his gun and badge and placed on desk duty pending an internal [NYPD] investigation.”

Police sources say the officer has been pulled off the street and “placed on modified desk duty,” while his gun and badge have been temporarily stripped, the NY Daily News reports.

