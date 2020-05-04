She and I were Zooming — that’s a verb now, right? — and she pulled out a 2017 book, “Warnings: Finding Cassandras to Stop Catastrophes.” It notes that Garrett, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, was prescient not only about the impact of H.I.V. but also about the emergence and global spread of more contagious pathogens.
Cassandra, of course, was the prophetess of Greek mythology who was doomed to issue unheeded warnings. What Garrett has been warning most direly about — in her 1994 best seller, “The Coming Plague,” and in subsequent books and speeches, including TED Talks — is a pandemic like the current one.
She saw it coming. So a big part of what I wanted to ask her about was what she sees coming next. Steady yourself. Her crystal ball is dark.
Despite the stock market’s swoon for it, remdesivir probably isn’t our ticket out, she told me. “It’s not curative,” she said, pointing out that the strongest claims so far are that it merely shortens the recovery of Covid-19 patients. “We need either a cure or a vaccine.”
But she can’t envision that vaccine anytime in the next year, while Covid-19 will remain a crisis much longer than that.
“I’ve been telling everybody that my event horizon is about 36 months, and that’s my best-case scenario,” she said.
In pics: Coronavirus crisis around the world
A family rides their bicycle with children across the Parco Sempione park on May 4 in Milan as Italy starts to ease its lockdown.
People go to work as authorities ease the lockdown in Abuja, Nigeria on May 4.
Thai immigration officials wearing protective masks and visors line up at the start of their shift at Suvarnabhumi International airport in Bangkok, Thailand on May 4. Some airlines have resumed domestic flights after the Thai government eased restrictions that were imposed to curb the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Henri de Chassey, wearing a protective face mask, kisses his partner Margaux Rebois, who is returning to Paris on board a Thalys high-speed train after spending 2 months in Brussels, on the first day of the easing of lockdown measures, on May 4.
Residents who were arrested by police for violating stay at home orders are detained at a basketball court on May 4 in Manila, Philippines.
Domenico di Massa embraces his granddaughter Cecilia for the first time in two months after Italy allowed families to see each other again as the country begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown, in Rome, Italy on May 4.
Teachers greet each other in an elementary school reopened following the ease of restrictions preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on May 3.
Rio’s Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up as if wearing a protective mask on May 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Medical equipment, which Turkey prepared to send to Somalia, are being loaded to the A400M military plane to be sent to Somalia from Ankara, Turkey on May 4.
Health workers rest near the NYU Langone Hospital on May 3 in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York.
People are seen at Broadway Market, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on May 3 London.
Supporters of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a protest during a motorcade against the president of the Chamber of Deputies Rodrigo Maia, quarantine and social distancing measures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on May 3 in Brasilia, Brazil.
Warming up before a morning jog along the waterfront of the Kazanka River; starting from May 1, individual physical exercise once a day between 5 and 7am is available among the options covered by the digital pass system introduced by Tatarstan amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A young girl holds a guitar as a musician performs for local residents, in Enfield, England, on May 3.
Migrants wait to board buses to the port, where they will be transferred to the mainland, in Lesbos, Greece, on May 3.
People sit in their cars watching a movie in a drive-in cinema at the Milad Tower parking space, in Tehran, Iran, on May 3.
Actors dressed as King Leo and Queen Constance wearing protective masks ride horses along the street as a festive procession marking the City Day was canceled, in Lviv, Ukraine, on May 3.
Customers’ protective masks hang on their ears as they eat food in Chinatown after the government started opening some restaurants outside shopping malls, parks, and barbershops, in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 3.
People enjoy the day at a beach after no local coronavirus cases have been recorded for 2 weeks in Hong Kong, on May 3.
A young Nepalese girl is sprayed with disinfectants as she arrives to get free food distributed by social workers during the lockdown, in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 3.
Golden Statues at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower wear protective masks as the lockdown continues due to the coronavirus pandemic, on May 3, in Paris, France.
Indian Navy’s Chetak helicopter drops flower petals on the staff of INHS Asvini hospital as part of an event to show gratitude towards the frontline workers fighting the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Mumbai, India, on May 3.
A pet groomer wears a face mask as she tends to a dog in Bangkok, on May 3, after the business was reopened as the Thai government eased measures aimed at combating the spread of the novel coronavirus.
A model rehearses with a fabric face mask on, designed by Zhou Li for her Autumn/Winter 2020 collection show, during China Fashion Week in Beijing, following the novel coronavirus disease outbreak, on May 3.
People queue outside a B&Q store in Greenwich, in London on May 3, as the DIY giant opens all their stores ahead of a general easing in the nationwide lockdown.
Immigration officers wearing full protection suits gather at a coronavirus lockdown area in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 3. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin says the economy needs to be revived as billions have been lost during the partial lockdown that began in March.
Health workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant on a local woman in an alley during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 3.
An electronic sign board showing ‘Beach closed’ and a surfer are seen on Bondi Beach on May 3, in Sydney, Australia. ‘Surf & Go’ measures are currently in place for weekend and no beach access allowed except along designated pathways to water.
People follow social distancing markings as they line up at a shopping mall after the Saudi government eased a curfew and allowed stores to open on May 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
A view shows the arch of the General Staff Building and the State Hermitage Museum on May 2 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
The Euromast tower is seen with red light as part of an international tribute to health care workers battling the coronavirus on May 2 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
A long line of vehicles wait to be controlled by members of the Guardia Nacional Republicana (National Republican Guard) at a checkpoint set up off the A5 highway near Cascais hospital to prevent non-permitted travel on the second day of GNR/PSP joint operations after the Portuguese Government enhanced movement restrictions on May 2 in Alcabideche, Portugal.
People wearing face masks walk by the shore of the Mediterranean sea amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions on May 2 in Ashkelon, Israel.
President of Madrid Community, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, Spanish People’s Party (PP) leader Pablo Casado and Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez Almeida pose with Madrid firefighters during events of May 2 in Madrid, Spain.
The Ferry family, from Chantilly, Virginia, who were in the middle of taking a family photograph, are surprised by a second flyover by the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, in a “salute to frontline COVID-19 responders,” as seen near the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial that depicts a flag raising over Iwo Jima, in Arlington, Virginia, on May 2.
Men box during the hours in which individual exercise is allowed outdoors, for the first time since the lockdown was announced, in Barcelona, Spain, on May 2.
People who couldn’t return to their hometowns due to a lockdown amidst concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease wait to travel to their villages using special transport organized by the government, at a public ground in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 2.
Believers attend the first mass open to the public, after the 45-day-long closure of church services in Zagreb, Croatia, on May 2.
People queue in front of a Louis Vuitton store after the government reopens bigger shops as well as small businesses in a loosening of the lockdown in Vienna, Austria, on May 2.
Passengers wearing face masks wait for their trains at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, May 2. South Korea reported fresh cases of the new coronavirus and are continuing a month-long shutdown.
A man rides a bike at the seafront on May 1 in Naples, Italy.
Passengers wearing face masks as a preventive measure on May 1 at Don Muang International Airport. Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air resumed flights on domestic routes after flying was temporarily halted.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike inspects a Pepper humanoid robot, manufactured by SoftBank Group Corp. and a cleaning robot Whiz a during a press preview of a hotel of APA Group that has been designated to accommodate asymptomatic people and those with light symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to free up hospital beds and alleviate work by nurses and staff members, in Tokyo, Japan May 1.
A customer receives her order inside a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald’s for restaurants which respect the 1.5m social distancing measure, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Arnhem, Netherlands, on May 1.
A Wizz Air Airbus A320 from Sofia, Bulgaria taxis to a gate after landing at Luton Airport after Wizz Air resumed flights today on some routes, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Luton, England on May 1.
Workers Unions keep a safe distance from each other and wear face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus during an event marking May Day in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1.
The Plaza Barber Shop in Grand Forks did a steady business after reopening as North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced that businesses such as restaurants, bars, and hair salons previous, closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, may reopen, with precautions, on May 1.
Plastic face shields are hung up to dry after being sprayed with disinfectant, on a fence outside a ward for those who have tested positive for the new coronavirus, at the infectious disease unit of Kenyatta National Hospital, located at Mbagathi Hospital, in Nairobi, Kenya on May 1.
A family is seen at the Taipei Children’s Amusement Park, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Taipei, Taiwan on May 1.
Empty chairs arranged to display “SOS” are placed at the Neumarkt square to call attention to the difficult situation of hotel and restaurant owners, in Dresden, Germany, on May 1.
50/50 SLIDES
“I’m quite certain that this is going to go in waves,” she added. “It won’t be a tsunami that comes across America all at once and then retreats all at once. It will be micro-waves that shoot up in Des Moines and then in New Orleans and then in Houston and so on, and it’s going to affect how people think about all kinds of things.”
They’ll re-evaluate the importance of travel. They’ll reassess their use of mass transit. They’ll revisit the need for face-to-face business meetings. They’ll reappraise having their kids go to college out of state.
So, I asked, is “back to normal,” a phrase that so many people cling to, a fantasy?
“This is history right in front of us,” Garrett said. “Did we go ‘back to normal’ after 9/11? No. We created a whole new normal. We securitized the United States. We turned into an antiterror state. And it affected everything. We couldn’t go into a building without showing ID and walking through a metal detector, and couldn’t get on airplanes the same way ever again. That’s what’s going to happen with this.”
Not the metal detectors, but a seismic shift in what we expect, in what we endure, in how we adapt.
Maybe in political engagement, too, Garrett said.
If America enters the next wave of coronavirus infections “with the wealthy having gotten somehow wealthier off this pandemic by hedging, by shorting, by doing all the nasty things that they do, and we come out of our rabbit holes and realize, ‘Oh, my God, it’s not just that everyone I love is unemployed or underemployed and can’t make their maintenance or their mortgage payments or their rent payments, but now all of a sudden those jerks that were flying around in private helicopters are now flying on private personal jets and they own an island that they go to and they don’t care whether or not our streets are safe,’ then I think we could have massive political disruption.”
“Just as we come out of our holes and see what 25 percent unemployment looks like,” she said, “we may also see what collective rage looks like.”
Garrett has been on my radar since the early 1990s, when she worked for Newsday and did some of the best reporting anywhere on AIDS. Her Pulitzer, in 1996, was for coverage of Ebola in Zaire. She has been a fellow at Harvard’s School of Public Health, was a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and consulted on the 2011 movie “Contagion.”
Her expertise, in other words, has long been in demand. But not like now.
Each morning when she opens her email, “there’s the Argentina request, Hong Kong request, Taiwan request, South Africa request, Morocco, Turkey,” she told me. “Not to mention all of the American requests.” It made me feel bad about taking more than an hour of her time on Monday. But not so bad that I didn’t cadge another 30 minutes on Thursday.
She said she wasn’t surprised that a coronavirus wrought this devastation, that China minimized what was going on or that the response in many places was sloppy and sluggish. She’s Cassandra, after all.
But there is one part of the story she couldn’t have predicted: that the paragon of sloppiness and sluggishness would be the United States.
“I never imagined that,” she said. “Ever.”
The highlights — or, rather, lowlights — include President Trump’s initial acceptance of the assurances by President Xi Jinping of China that all would be well, his scandalous complacency from late January through early March, his cheerleading for unproven treatments, his musings about cockamamie ones, his abdication of muscular federal guidance for the states and his failure, even now, to sketch out a detailed long-range strategy for containing the coronavirus.
Having long followed Garrett’s work, I can attest that it’s not driven by partisanship. She praised George W. Bush for fighting H.I.V. in Africa.
But she called Trump “the most incompetent, foolhardy buffoon imaginable.”
And she’s shocked that America isn’t in a position to lead the global response to this crisis, in part because science and scientists have been so degraded under Trump.
Referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta and its analogues abroad, she told me: “I’ve heard from every C.D.C. in the world — the European C.D.C., the African C.D.C., China C.D.C. — and they say, ‘Normally our first call is to Atlanta, but we ain’t hearing back.’ There’s nothing going on down there. They’ve gutted that place. They’ve gagged that place. I can’t get calls returned anymore. Nobody down there is feeling like it’s safe to talk. Have you even seen anything important and vital coming out of the C.D.C.?”
The problem, Garrett added, is bigger than Trump and older than his presidency. America has never been sufficiently invested in public health. The riches and renown go mostly to physicians who find new and better ways to treat heart disease, cancer and the like. The big political conversation is about individuals’ access to health care.
But what about the work to keep our air and water safe for everyone, to design policies and systems for quickly detecting outbreaks, containing them and protecting entire populations? Where are the rewards for the architects of that?
Garrett recounted her time at Harvard. “The medical school is all marble, with these grand columns,” she said. “The school of public health is this funky building, the ugliest possible architecture, with the ceilings falling in.”
“That’s America?” I asked.
“That’s America,” she said.
And what America needs most right now, she said, isn’t this drumbeat of testing, testing, testing, because there will never be enough superfast, super-reliable tests to determine on the spot who can safely enter a crowded workplace or venue, which is the scenario that some people seem to have in mind. America needs good information, from many rigorously designed studies, about the prevalence and deadliness of coronavirus infections in given subsets of people, so that governors and mayors can develop rules for social distancing and reopening that are sensible, sustainable and tailored to the situation at hand.
America needs a federal government that assertively promotes and helps to coordinate that, not one in which experts like Tony Fauci and Deborah Birx tiptoe around a president’s tender ego.
“I can sit here with you for three hours listing — boom, boom, boom — what good leadership would look like and how many more lives would be saved if we followed that path, and it’s just incredibly upsetting.” Garrett said. “I feel like I’m just coming out of maybe three weeks of being in a funk because of the profound disappointment that there’s not a whisper of it.”
Instead of that whisper she hears wailing: the sirens of ambulances carrying coronavirus patients to hospitals near her apartment in Brooklyn Heights, where she has been home alone, in lockdown, since early March. “If I don’t get hugged soon, I’m going to go bananas,” she told me. “I’m desperate to be hugged.”
Follow the government’s latest guidance on safeguarding yourself during the coronavirus pandemic, including travel advice within and outside the country. The World Health Organization has also busted some myths surrounding coronavirus. The Ministry of Health’s special helpline is available at +91-11-23978046, ncov2019@gmail.com and ncov2019@gov.in.
