Protesters on Monday gathered outside of the Massachusetts State House demanding the governor reopen the state.

Demonstrators were also protesting the authoritarian mask mandate that takes effect on Wednesday.

Dubbed the “Liberty Rally,” the protest, promoted by conservative radio host Jeffrey Kuhner, was planned in the event Republican Governor Charlie Baker didn’t reopen businesses on May 4.

Governor Baker extended his state’s stay-at-home order until May 18 and signed an order requiring Massachusetts residents to wear masks in public.

WATCH:

#BREAKING Protesters taking to the streets outside of the Massachusetts State House calling for the Governor to reopen the state, protesting the stay at home advisory. Some also appear to be protesting the mask mandate that takes effect on Wednesday #7News pic.twitter.com/hRHMopJlcB — Mike Fahey (@michaelefahey) May 4, 2020

Hundreds gathered to protest Governor Baker’s mask mandate.

VIDEO:

Directed at Gov Baker: “We’re tired of your BS. We’re tired of your lies. We’re tired of you acting like wanna-be dictators … We don’t want your shutdown anymore!”

Directed at @CharlieBakerMA and @marty_walsh: “We’re tired of your BS. We’re tired of your lies. We’re tired of you acting like wanna-be dictators … We don’t want your shutdown anymore!” Note: Polls have shown vast majority of ppl back Baker’s actions/restrictions in pandemic pic.twitter.com/EBudEAZ9L0 — Matt Stout (@MattPStout) May 4, 2020

