At last word, Judge Sullivan had ordered Flynn counsel Sidney Powell to stop filing exculpatory evidence newly produced by the government in the case until she had it all in hand. Is it possible Judge Sullivan has seen enough? We now learn from Catherine Herridge’s tweet (below) that Judge Sullivan has ordered the government to respond to General’s Flynn’s pending motion to dismiss the case on account of egregious government misconduct by May 11, and Flynn to file his reply by May 18. Expedited briefing is also ordered on Flynn’s sealed motion to file document under seal. Whatever is happening in the case, it is picking up speed.

#FLYNN On new records, motion to dismiss, Judge Sullivan sets first deadline within days: “GOV shall file a response to Mr. Flynn’s sealed motion by no later than 12:00 PM on 5/4/2020 and Mr. Flynn shall file his reply by no later than 12:00 PM on 5/6/2020” @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/bH3cyd9b7M — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 27, 2020

