https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/wicked-nevertrump-group-releases-mourning-america-trash-president-trump-blaming-worst-economy/

The disgusting #NeverTrump Lincoln Project released a new ad today. In the midst of the worst pandemic to hit America in a century these self-described ‘Republicans’ released one of the most horrible Trump-hating ads of the year so far.

This leftist group is led by prominent Trump-haters George Conway, Steve Schmidt and Rick Wilson.

Truly a who’s who of Never Trump losers.

You can read more about these Trump-haters here.

On Monday this ad ran on FOX and Friends titled “Mourning in America” blaming President Trump for the pandemic and resulting recession.

You just knew this was coming.

TRENDING: WATCH: California Police Officers At Anti-Lockdown Protest Appear To STAND DOWN After Marine Vet With Megaphone Challenges Their Integrity

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]