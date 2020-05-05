https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/05/05/america-needs-biden-coronation-regardless-reade-allegation-says-founder-hill-politico/

No better way to wrap up a day in which NBC News finds itself the subject of an attorney general investigation, and the Pulitzer committee offers a new low standard for journalism. In the immortal words of the late, great Denny Green … they are who we thought they were.

Less well known were these words — “If you want to crown ’em, then crown their ***!” Martin Tolchin wants to get right on that — for Joe Biden:

Martin Tolchin, a veteran journalist who worked for the New York Times before departing to help found The Hill and Politico, rejected an investigation into Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against 2020 Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, Monday, in case it results in Biden being found guilty and losing the election. In a letter to the New York Times, which was written in response to an editorial board article titled, “Investigate Tara Reade’s Allegations,” Tolchin wrote, “I totally disagree with this editorial.” “I don’t want an investigation. I want a coronation of Joe Biden,” he declared. “Would he make a great president? Unlikely. Would he make a good president? Good enough. Would he make a better president than the present occupant? Absolutely.”

Consider it done, Guy. Virtually, for now, anyway. I might literally want to print this out and frame it at some point, especially when media outlets keep lecturing us on speaking truth to power.

Bear in mind too that the editorial to which Tolchin responded was nothing but a desperate plea to cover Biden’s *** in the first place. The New York Times’ editors wanted the DNC to conduct an investigation into its own nominee as the only credible way in which to clear Biden’s name:

As is so often the case in such situations, it is all but impossible to be certain of the truth. But the stakes are too high to let the matter fester — or leave it to be investigated by and adjudicated in the media. Mr. Biden is seeking the nation’s highest office. In 2018, this board advocated strongly for a vigorous inquiry into accusations of sexual misconduct raised against Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to a seat on the Supreme Court. Mr. Biden’s pursuit of the presidency requires no less. His campaign, and his party, have a duty to assure the public that the accusations are being taken seriously. The Democratic National Committee should move to investigate the matter swiftly and thoroughly, with the full cooperation of the Biden campaign.

Maybe we missed the Gray Lady’s suggestion that the RNC investigate Trump and deliver the definitive resolution to, er, every question the Times and others have about him. The only way that this could be taken less seriously is if the Times demanded that Hunter Biden head the blue-ribbon investigative committee.

Even this transparent dodge of an “investigation” was too much for Tolchin, though. An allegation of sexual assault isn’t going to derail Tolchin from his political agenda, and he seems to wonder why it would matter to anyone else, either. “I don’t want justice, whatever that may be,” Tolchin declares, “I want a win.” Why, a real investigation — or even the farcical one the NYT proposed — might actually prove Reade correct. And what then? Why, America might just give Donald Trump another four years!

What’s most revealing about this is how utilitarian Tolchin treats Tara Reade in this circumstance. And it’s not all that different from how other media outlets that set their collective hair on fire over Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh is treating her, either. Believe All Women is a great standard for accusations involving Republican men. When it comes to Democrat men, suddenly we get nuance and public reputation and denial and character witnesses that overrule Believe All Women. It’s all just manipulation for political purposes, mainly to defend access to abortion at all costs.

The bottom Democratic line is all that matters to Tolchin, and based on how they have treated the Reade issue in contrast to the Kavanaugh allegations, it’s all that matters to many of Tolchin’s colleagues, too. But that’s why we take the damn field … right, Coach?

