Well, that’s a bit of an overstatement. But Rasmussen Reports finds that 43% say it is “time for America to get back to work,” while 38% disagree. Two signifiant points here: the first is the trend. Less than three weeks ago, only 36% said it was time to get back to work, while 49% disagreed. The number favoring a return to work is sure to continue to grow, as the current shutdowns are obviously unsustainable.

The second significant point is the partisan divide: 67% of Republicans, but only 24% of Democrats, say it is time to get back to work. This is rather stunning. One wonders what the Democrats are thinking. Perhaps a disproportionate number of them are government employees who continue to draw a paycheck, likely for not working. Perhaps some of them didn’t much like working in the first place (not that we would want to stereotype Democrats). In any event, it seems that a lot of Democrats are under the delusion that wealth comes from the government, which can just keep mailing out checks indefinitely.

