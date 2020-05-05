http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/7RrBAZN8SBY/ar-BB13C541
A neighborhood in New York City, which has seen a drop in new cases of the coronavirus.
Diners visited a restaurant in San Antonio last week after Texas rolled back its stay-at-home orders.
A patient was brought into a hospital in Brooklyn on Monday.
Friends caught up, from a distance, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday.
In New York City, the daily onslaught of death from the coronavirus has dropped to half of what it was. In Chicago, a makeshift hospital in a lakefront convention center is closing, deemed no longer needed. And in New Orleans, new cases have dwindled to a handful each day.
Yet across America, those signs of progress obscure a darker reality.
The country is still in the firm grip of a pandemic with little hope of release. For every indication of improvement in controlling the virus, new outbreaks have emerged elsewhere, leaving the nation stuck in a steady, unrelenting march of deaths and infections.
As states continue to lift restrictions meant to stop the virus, impatient Americans are freely returning to shopping, lingering in restaurants and gathering in parks. Regular new flare-ups and super-spreader events are expected to be close behind.
Any notion that the coronavirus threat is fading away appears to be magical thinking, at odds with what the latest numbers show.
Coronavirus in America now looks like this: More than a month has passed since there was a day with fewer than 1,000 deaths from the virus. Almost every day, at least 25,000 new coronavirus cases are identified, meaning that the total in the United States — which has the highest number of known cases in the world with more than a million — is expanding by between 2 and 4 percent daily.
A mural on a Northwell Healthcare building features first responders and healthcare workers who are on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 5 in New Hyde Park, New York.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on May 5.
Surfers hit the water at Thalia Street Beach in Laguna Beach, California after officials reopened access on May 5.
President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Phoenix to visit a Honeywell plant that manufactures protective equipment on May 5 in Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland.
Richmond City Health District workers check in residents for COVID-19 testing at a site set up by the Virginia National Guard on May 5 in Richmond, Virginia.
Angela Beauchamp fills out an absentee ballot at City Hall in Garden City, Michigan on May 5. People in about 50 Michigan communities are participating in largely mail-based local elections that might be a blueprint for the presidential battleground state in November.
Anderson High School senior Teyaja Jones, poses in her cap and gown and a bandana face cover on May 5 in Austin, Texas.
A grocery worker, wearing a protective mask and gloves, helps checking out a customer from behind a plexiglass barrier at the 99 Ranch Market in Los Angeles on May 5.
American flags adorn the St. Patrick School on May 5, 2020 in Bay Shore, New York.
A man walks along a street closed to vehicle traffic as the city expands areas for pedestrians to walk and to keep a recommended safe distance on May 4 in New York City, New York.
Protestors wave signs and American flags at a Reopen Massachusetts Rally outside of the Massachusetts State House on May 4 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Dr. Sabrina Solt prepares an appointment-only coronavirus drive-thru swab test in the parking lot at Impact Church, on May 4 in Scottsdale, Ariz. The 2-day testing site for both the coronavirus and the antibody test was made possible by a partnership with Arizona Cardinals’ NFL football player Jordan Hicks and Impact Church, hoping to test 500 people.
(L-R) Sarah Bloom Raskin and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) listen as a group of Maryland residents, calling themselves the ‘Pandemic Comforters,’ sing in the front yard of his home on May 4 in Takoma Park, Maryland.
A sign reminds shoppers of social distancing guidelines at the reopening of Schnee’s Boots, Shoes and Outdoors on Main Street on May 4 in Bozeman, Montana.
Mercedes Mejia, left, and Coralia Hernandez pose for a selfie in front of the still-closed courtyard of the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, May 4, 2020, on Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles. Shutdown orders continue in California due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Alexis Lamoreaux goes to her hospital shift after graduating from the nursing school of the Ohio State University during an online commencement ceremony amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Crowds gather at Buffalo Bayou Park as social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are relaxed in Houston, Texas, U.S. May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O’Hare
Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, center, speaks at a news conference regarding the latest updates on the coronavirus as Cara Christ, left, Arizona director of Public Health Services, and Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire, right, Arizona Army National Guard, listen on May 4 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Workers change signage to reflect positive messages on the marquee at the Quarry Cinema, which is set to reopen in June, in San Antonio, Texas on May 4.
Eric Egelund cleans at Lotus Nail Spa on May 4 in Stansbury Park, Utah. Nail salons, gyms and restaurants are among some Utah businesses that were allowed to open their doors under new guidelines.
Beachgoers sunbathe near a beach rules sign after Clearwater Beach officially reopened to the public on May 4 in Clearwater, Florida.
Senator Tim Kaine volunteers at the Arlington Food Assistance Center in Arlington, Virginia, on May 4.
Seattle Police officers and other workers look on as a homeless man wheels away a cart of his belongings from a homeless encampment being cleared on May 4 in Seattle.
New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio and FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro speak with firefighters following the handout of donated meals on International Firefighters Day on May 4 in New York City.
Thousands of white markers, are seen on the lawn, placed by Senior Pastor the Rev. Patrick Collins, at the First Congregational Church of Greenwich on May 4 in Greenwich, Connecticut to honor the many lives lost as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ken Gilenwater hits on the driving range at the Orchard Golf Center on May 4 in Greenwood, Indiana as the state started relaxing coronavirus restrictions, with the goal of allowing nearly all activities to resume on July 4.
People visit Clearwater Beach after Governor Ron DeSantis opened the beaches on May 4 in Clearwater, Florida. Restaurants, retailers, beaches and some state parks reopened with caveats, as the state continues to ease restrictions put in place to contain COVID-19.
A view of an empty Times Square during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 3 in New York City.
Ambulnz paramedics and Aurora firefighters salute as the casket carrying the body of paramedic Paul Cary is removed from a plane at Denver International Airport on May 3 in Denver, Colorado. Cary died from coronavirus after volunteering to help combat the pandemic in New York City.
People queue to get free masks distributed by Urban Park Rangers at Grand Army Plaza, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York on May 3.
President Donald Trump participates in a live Fox News Channel virtual town hall called “America Together: Returning to Work” with hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum about the response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic being broadcast from inside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on May 3.
A sign thanking healthcare workers is hung from a balcony at a downtown apartment building on May 3 in Kansas City, Missouri. The city is under extended stay-at-home orders until May 15 in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
New Jersey residents enjoy a sunny day at Branch Brook Park in Newark on May 3, after the all-state parks were reopened for the first time since April 7th.
Health workers rest near the NYU Langone Hospital, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York on May 3.
A lone beachgoer takes a sunbath on May 3 in Newport Beach, Calif.
Masked customers walk through the West Seattle Farmers Market during its first opening in nearly two months, on May 3, in Seattle. Farmers markets in Seattle were initially closed, but are reopening with guidelines that include fewer vendors allowed, a limited number of customers with a single direction of movement, additional hand washing and sanitizing stations and signs and markings urging customers to maintain distance from each other.
People walk near the Samaritan’s Purse Emergency Field Hospital in Central Park, in Manhattan, New York, on May 3.
Employees prepare takeout orders at DJ’s Deck restaurant, on May 3, in Port Orange, Florida. Florida can reopen restaurants with proper spacing outdoors and with 25% capacity indoors.
Lisa Fascilla, with children Nina and Alex receive a beer delivery from Karen and Mark Heuwetter and their two dogs Buddy and Barley on May 03, in Huntington Village, New York. Mark and Karen Heuwetter own the Six Harbors Brewery and have trained their two Golden Retrievers, Buddy, and Barley, to help them deliver beer to their customers. The dogs are fitted with a four-pack of empty beer cans around their necks and meet customers at their doorstep while Mark and Karen carry the beer to deliver behind them. It has been comforting for the dogs who are enjoying the exercise and meeting people along the way. The customers love seeing Buddy and Barley and enjoy petting and greeting them to go with their beer delivery.
Urban Park Rangers distribute free masks to people at Grand Army Plaza, in Brooklyn, New York, on May 3.
A retrofitted plastic curtain down the middle of the cart separates golfers to maintain distance at Shenvalee Golf Resort in New Market, Virginia, on May 3.
People practice social distancing while enjoying the weather at Central Park’s Sheep Meadow, on May 2, in New York. New York City police dispatched 1,000 officers this weekend to enforce social distancing as warmer weather tempted New Yorkers to come out of quarantine.
A CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) volunteer checking appointments and directing cars lining up for coronavirus testing in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles, California, on May 2.
People visit Liberty State Park after many New Jersey Parks set to re-open during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jersey City, New Jersey, on May 2.
Members of ReOpen Maryland display signs while listening to a speaker during a road rally procession calling for the re-opening for the state of Maryland amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Salisbury, Maryland, on May 2.
NYU Langone Medical Center staffers ask a New York City firefighter to photograph them in front of the firetrucks gathering for the 7 p.m. appreciation clap for health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 2, in New York.
People crowd on sidewalks and inside of several restaurants that were open for business in Wickenburg, Ariz., on May 2. Two restaurants in the community that allowed people to eat in the establishments in violation of an order issued by Arizona’s governor to help stop the spread of the coronavirus will be reported to the town attorney for a decision on possible citations, police said Saturday.
A vendor hands bagged produce to a customer at a vegetable stand still open at the Pike Place Market during the coronavirus outbreak on May 2, in Seattle, Washington.
A worker wearing a mask to protect against the coronavirus waters plants at a Joe Randazzo’s store in Roseville, Mich., on May 2. With temperatures in the 70s, people were buying flowers, a week after Michigan lifted a ban on nursery sales.
A formation of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly past the Washington Monument as a collaborative salute to first responders and other essential personnel, on May 2.
Rural towns that one month ago were unscathed are suddenly hot spots for the virus. It is rampaging through nursing homes, meatpacking plants and prisons, killing the medically vulnerable and the poor, and new outbreaks keep emerging in grocery stores, Walmarts or factories, an ominous harbinger of what a full reopening of the economy will bring.
While dozens of rural counties have no known coronavirus cases, a panoramic view of the country reveals a grim and distressing picture.
“If you include New York, it looks like a plateau moving down,’’ said Andrew Noymer, an associate professor of public health at the University of California, Irvine. “If you exclude New York, it’s a plateau slowly moving up.”
In early April, more than 5,000 new cases were regularly being added in New York City on a daily basis. Those numbers have dropped significantly over the last few weeks, but that progress has been largely offset by increases in other major cities.
Consider Chicago and Los Angeles, which have flattened their curves and avoided the explosive growth of New York City. Even so, coronavirus cases in their counties have more than doubled since April 18. Cook County, home to Chicago, is now sometimes adding more than 2,000 new cases in a day, and Los Angeles County has often been adding at least 1,000.
Dallas County in Texas has been adding about 100 more cases than it was a month ago, and the counties that include Boston and Indianapolis have also reported higher numbers.
It is not just the major cities. Smaller towns and rural counties in the Midwest and South have suddenly been hit hard, underscoring the capriciousness of the pandemic.
Dakota County, Neb., which has the third-most cases per capita in the country, had no known cases as recently as April 11. Now the county is a hot zone for the virus.
Dakota City is home to a major Tyson beef-processing plant, where cases have been reported. And the region, which spreads across the borders of both Iowa and South Dakota, is dotted with meat-processing plants that have been a major source of work for generations. The pattern has repeated all over: Federal authorities say that at least 4,900 meat and poultry processing workers have been infected across 19 states.
The Tyson plant in Dakota City has temporarily closed for deep cleaning. Now the workers wait, afraid to go back to work but fearful not to.
“They need money and they want to go back of course,” said Qudsia Hussein, whose husband is an imam in the area. With many businesses shuttered or suffering financially because of the pandemic, she said, “There’s no other place they can work.”
Trousdale County, Tenn., another rural area, suddenly finds itself with the nation’s highest per capita infection rate by far. A prison appears responsible for a huge spike in cases; in 10 days, this county of about 11,000 residents saw its known cases skyrocket to 1,344 from 27.
As of last week, more than half of the inmates and staff members tested at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville, Tenn., were positive for the virus, officials said.
“It’s been my worst nightmare since the beginning of this that this would happen,” said Dwight Jewell, chairman of the Trousdale County Commission. “I’ve been expecting this. You put that many people in a contained environment and all it takes is one.”
Everyone in town knows about the outbreak. But they are defiant: Businesses in the county are reopening this week. On Monday evening, county commissioners were scheduled to have an in-person meeting, with chairs spaced six feet apart. They have a budget to pass and other issues facing the county, Mr. Jewell said.
“We’ve got to get back to the business of the community,” he said.
Infectious-disease experts are troubled by perceptions that the United States has seen the worst of the virus, and have sought to caution against misplaced optimism.
“I don’t see why we expect large declines in daily case counts over the next month,” Trevor Bedford, a scientist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center who has studied the spread and evolution of the virus, wrote on Twitter. He added, “There may well be cities / counties that achieve suppression locally, but nationally I expect things to be messy with flare-ups in various geographies followed by responses to these flare-ups.”
The outbreak in the United States has already killed more than 68,000 people, and epidemiologists say the nation will not see fewer than 5,000 coronavirus-related deaths a week until after June 20, according to a survey conducted by researchers at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
An aggregate of several models assembled by Nicholas Reich, a biostatistician at the university, predicts there will be an average of 10,000 deaths per week for the next few weeks. That is fewer than in previous weeks, but it does not mean a peak has been passed, Dr. Reich said. In the seven-day period that ended on Sunday, about 12,700 deaths tied to the virus occurred across the country.
“There’s this idea that it’s going to go up and it’s going to come down in a symmetric curve,” Dr. Reich said. “It doesn’t have to do that. It could go up and we could have several thousand deaths per week for many weeks.”
The deaths have hit few places harder than America’s nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. More than a quarter of the deaths have been linked to those facilities, and more than 118,000 residents and staff members in at least 6,800 homes have contracted the virus.
There is no escaping some basic epidemic math.
In the absence of a vaccine, stopping the spread of the virus requires about two-thirds of the population to have been infected. And some experts have argued that before what is known as herd immunity kicks in, the number of people infected nationwide could reach a staggering 90 percent if social distancing is relaxed and transmission rates climb. (It is also not clear how long immunity will last among those who have been infected.)
As testing capacity has increased, so has the number of cases being counted. But many jurisdictions are still missing cases and undercounting deaths. Many epidemiologists assume that roughly 10 times as many people have been infected with the coronavirus than the number of known cases.
Because of the time it will take for infections to spread, incubate and cause people to die, the effects of reopening states may not be known until at six weeks after the fact. One model used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention includes an assumption that the infection rate will increase up to 20 percent in states that reopen.
Under that model, by early August, the most likely outcome is 3,000 more deaths in Georgia than the state has right now, 10,000 more each in New York and New Jersey, and around 7,000 more each in Pennsylvania, Illinois and Massachusetts. Under the model’s most likely forecast, the nation will see about 100,000 additional deaths by Aug. 4.
“Even if we’re past the first peak, that doesn’t mean the worst is behind us,” said Youyang Gu, the data scientist who created the model. “It goes up quickly but it’s a slow decline down.”
Reporting was contributed by John Eligon, Robert Gebeloff, Danielle Ivory, Dionne Searcey, Timothy Williams and Karen Yourish.