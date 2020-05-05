http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SwMeMD8LiqM/

Appearing Monday on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he spoke daily with primetime host Christopher Cuomo during his coronavirus illness because he was worried about his condition.

A partial transcript is as follows:

CHRISTOPHER CUOMO: How do I know what Tony Fauci thinks? I’ve known him a lot of my life, but I’ve never known him the way I know you through this pandemic. I have spoken to you, almost without exception, every day. You have been calling me out of personal concern to make sure that I was okay, my wife was okay, my son was okay. 11 o’clock at night. Later. Waiting for my show to end, Saturday, Sunday morning, the rare time you have with your family. Why?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: First of all, you’re a friend. We have a professional relationship, but you’re a friend. I’ve known you, I hate to say it, since you were almost a kid. And the fact is, you were going through some difficult times. I don’t think that people seeing you on this show were really experiencing or realizing how you were really sucking it up to look relatively normal. But when you finished the show, when we started chatting at 11 o’clock, 11:30 at night, you were wiped out. You not only had the acute difficulty of the virus that was replicating in you, but you had some of the secondary effects.

I cared about you, but I was worried about you. That’s the reason why I kept calling.