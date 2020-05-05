https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/anti-kavanaugh-crusader-elizabeth-warren-satisfied-joe-bidens-response-reade-allegations/

During the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, Elizabeth Warren was one of the loudest critics.

Now that Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault, she is just fine taking Biden’s word for it that nothing happened.

It just goes to show that the MeToo movement was never really about protecting women. It was all about politics and power for the left.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Senate Democrats stand by Biden: ‘Credible and convincing’ defense against sex assault claim Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats said Monday they back Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for president in spite of allegations by former aide Tara Reade that he sexually assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Warren and other Democrats said they listened to Biden’s denial during an MSNBC interview last week and are satisfied with the former vice president’s response to Reade’s claim. “The vice president’s answers were credible and convincing,” Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat and former candidate for president, told reporters as she headed into the chamber to vote. “I support the vice president. I support his campaign, and I am proud to endorse him for president.” Biden told MSNBC’s Morning Joe Reade’s claim is not true. “I’m saying unequivocally, it never, never happened,” he said during the interview on Friday. Democrats suggested the matter has been fully vetted by the media and has been proven untrue.

The double standard is amazing, isn’t it?

Asked Elizabeth Warren if she believes the Tara Reade allegations need to be probed, and she seemed satisfied with Biden’s comments last week, calling them “credible and convincing.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 4, 2020

“I saw the reports of what Ms. Reade said, I saw an interview with Vice President Biden. I appreciate that the vice president took a lot of questions, tough questions. And he answered them directly and respectfully. The vice president’s answers were credible and convincing.“ — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 4, 2020

Flashback…

Does she think no one remembers?

