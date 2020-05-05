https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/appalling-black-faculty-outraged-hiring-white-woman-university-provost/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Black faculty, administrators, and staff at Michigan State University are angry at the selection of a white woman as the school’s new provost.

It’s a “travesty,” wrote MSU Black Faculty, Staff and Administrators Association President Eunice Foster about the hiring of Northwestern University’s Teresa Woodruff.

According to the Lansing State Journal, Foster also said many in the black community consider it “unbelievable,” “outrageous,” “unconscionable,” “shocking,” and “appalling” in her letter to MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

