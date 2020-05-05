https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nursing-homes-virus/2020/05/05/id/966207

America’s nursing homes have become institutional death traps, as more than 12,000 seniors have died in them since the COVID-19 pandemic exploded three months ago.

Now, award-winning journalist Greg Kelly takes a hard look at the grim, indefensible reasons why America’s seniors are in the crosshairs of a deadly virus, as well as an incompetent and dangerous healthcare response.

Each night this week, starting Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, “Greg Kelly Reports” exposes the real story of the “The Nursing Home Crisis.”

“Greg Kelly Reports” airs on Newsmax TV, America’s fastest-growing cable news network.

From coast to coast, Americans have been losing their loved ones by the hundreds day by day as the nation’s 15,600 nursing homes struggle to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

But as Kelly reveals, the sheer scope of the pandemic and the woefully inadequate supplies that nursing homes have for dire emergencies add up to a national shame.

Kelly and his Newsmax team go behind the scenes to dig out the truth behind this failure.

They reveal the true dangers of nursing homes and why we keep seeing horror after horror at these facilities in our big cities, our small towns and our rural outposts.

Kelly also probes some of the most shocking cases from the nursing home scandal.​

The 17 bodies found stacked and stuffed into a makeshift morgue fit for no more than four outside a New Jersey nursing home

Reports of nursing home staffers continuing to work, often without masks and protective clothing, while they themselves were sick with COVID-19

Woefully short staffing that left sick residents unwatched, vulnerable and subject to abuse

Regulations that forced nursing homes in some states to admit COVID-19 patients just released from the hospital

The jaw-dropping lack of protective supplies that has forced nursing home employees to reuse unsanitary masks and gloves — or even go without them.

Kelly explores how journalists have approached the crisis and whether they are reporting the truth or only a shadow of what is really going on.

He will have a candid, no-holds-barred discussion about the crisis with former New York Lt. Gov. and health expert Betsy McCaughey.

Kelly will also talk with top experts who share ways you can protect your loved ones in nursing homes.

If you have someone in a nursing home, are thinking of placing a family member in one, or are just shocked by what you have seen every night on the news, you owe it to yourself to watch Greg Kelly’s exclusive investigation into “The Nursing Home Crisis’’ — only on Newsmax TV!

Important: Find Newsmax TV in 70 million U.S. cable homes on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Optimum Ch. 102; U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Wow or More Systems Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

