The Ector County Sheriff’s office sent out an armed SWAT team in military vehicles to counter a peaceful protest at Daddy Zane’s Bar in West Odessa on Monday.

The bar reopened on Tuesday saying “all businesses are essential!”

Ector County Sheriff’s SWAT team raiding a peaceful protest at Big Daddy Zane’s in West Odessa. The bar opened this afternoon despite Abbott’s latest orders, saying “all businesses are essential.” Full coverage tonight on @KPEJFOX24News & @Big2News pic.twitter.com/WHiwhmisgs — JuYeon Kim (@JuYeonKimTV) May 5, 2020

The Ector County SWAT Team arrested 8 people including the female bar owner Gabrielle Ellison.

