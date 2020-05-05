https://www.theepochtimes.com/as-italy-eases-lockdown-us-haltingly-lifts-some-restrictions_3337819.html

Millions of people were allowed to return to work in Italy on May 4 as Europe’s longest CCP virus lockdown started to ease, while the United States took halting steps to lift some of its own restrictions even as tens of thousands of new cases were reported every day.

In Washington, the Senate was convening for the first time since March, while dozens of people in Florida were waiting before sunrise for the 7 a.m. opening of Clearwater Beach. In South Dakota, a pork processing plant took its first steps toward reopening after being shuttered after more than 800 employees were infected with CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

Louisiana lawmakers were also restarting their legislature—even as they feuded over whether they should return at all.

Political battles have become increasingly embedded in CCP virus policy in the United States. In Louisiana, Republican legislators irritated by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to extend Louisiana’s stay-at-home order through May 15 were eager to return to work.

Beachgoers sunbathe near a beach rules sign after Clearwater Beach officially reopened to the public in Clearwater Beach, Fla., on May 4, 2020. (Chris O’Meara/AP Photo)

But Democrats saw things differently: “It could be a devastating blow to the strides made and to the safety of our residents, our staff and members if we returned to business as usual prematurely,” Democratic leaders wrote in a letter.

More than 29,000 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the CCP virus, and 1,969 people have died, according to state health department data released Sunday. The true number of infections is thought to be far higher.

With pressure growing in many countries for more measures to restart the economy, politicians also were trying to boost funding for research into a vaccine for COVID-19. There are hopes that one could be available in months, but many scientists warn it could take much longer.

Italy, the first European country hit by the pandemic and a nation with one of the world’s highest death tolls, started stirring after its two-month shutdown. In all, 4.4 million Italians were able to return to work, and restrictions on movement eased.

Traffic in downtown Rome picked up, construction sites and manufacturing operations resumed, parks reopened, and flower vendors returned to the Campo dei Fiori market for the first time since March 11.

A couple wear masks as they enjoy the sun in park full of flowers, in Milan, Italy, on May 4, 2020. (Antonio Calanni/AP Photo)

“It’s something that brings happiness and joy, and people have been missing that these days,” vendor Stefano Fulvi said. He doesn’t expect to break even anytime soon, “but you have to take the risk at some point.”

But Europeans’ new-found freedoms are limited as officials are wary of setting off a second wave of infections.

In Italy, mourners were able to attend funerals, but services were limited to 15 people and there was still no word on when Masses will resume. Restaurants scrubbed their floors in preparation for take-out service, but sit-down service was several weeks away.

Southern Italy braced for the return of students and workers who were trapped in the hard-hit north when the lockdown took effect. Some regional governors said they would require anyone arriving home to go into quarantine for two weeks.

“It’s a new page that we must write together, with trust and responsibility,” Premier Giuseppe Conte said in a message to Italians.

Belgium allowed some companies to open offices to employees, though remote work was still encouraged. Like Italians, Greeks, Spaniards, and many others in Europe, Belgians were told to wear masks on public transport.

A coffee shop opens for takeaway in Rome, Italy, on May 4, 2020. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

Italians still have to carry certifications explaining why they are out. Greece, which began lifting its seven-week lockdown Monday, dropped a similar requirement for people to send a text message or carry a self-written permit justifying being outdoors.

People in hard-hit Spain ventured out for the first time for haircuts or food take-outs, but many small shops were still closed as owners worked on meeting strict health and hygiene guidelines. Neighboring Portugal also eased its confinement measures and allowed small stores to open.

On Europe’s western edge, Iceland reopened many of its businesses after the country tamed its CCP virus outbreak.

In the Middle East, Lebanon was allowing restaurants to open at 30 percent capacity during the day starting Monday. But many business owners said they won’t reopen because they would be losing more money if they operate under such restrictions in a faltering economy. Cafes, clubs, and bars have been ordered to stay shut through June.

India allowed some economic activities to resume after a five-week halt, even as the pace of infections has slightly accelerated. The lockdown has achieved a slowdown in the spread of the CCP virus but has caused immense hardship for India’s poor.

Customers stand on circles marked on the ground to maintain social distance as they wait to enter the Reliance Mart mall in Ahmedabad, India, on March 26, 2020. (Sam Panthaky /AFP via Getty Images)

An estimated 1.5 million South Africans returned to work after a five-week lockdown. The mining, manufacturing, and select retail sectors began reopening with up to 30 percent of their workforce. Trains, buses, and private minibus taxis resumed operations with reduced occupancy, and all South Africans must wear face masks in public.

Russia reported a steady rise in the number of infections, fueling concerns the nation’s hospitals could be overwhelmed. Authorities say that broader testing has contributed to a surge. Russia’s economy has been partially shut since late March, and lockdown measures have been extended through May 11.

Governments around the world have reported 3.5 million infections and more than 247,000 deaths, including more than 67,000 dead in the United States, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Deliberately concealed outbreaks, low testing rates, and the severe strain the disease has placed on health care systems mean the true scale of the pandemic is undoubtedly much greater.

Staff wearing hazmat suits are checking the temperature of a driver at a customs checkpoint on the border with Russia at Suifenhe, China, on May 1, 2020. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday, an alliance of world leaders was holding a virtual summit hoping to drum up around 4 billion euros ($4.37 billion) for vaccine research, some 2 billion euros for treatments and 1.5 billion euros for testing. Officials say that amount is just the start.

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and top European Union officials said that money raised will be channeled mostly through recognized global health organizations. The EU’s executive Commission had hoped that the United States would take part, but it remained unclear what role, if any, Washington might play in the donor conference.

Germany’s health minister said there are “promising” developments but warned that developing vaccines is one of the biggest challenges in medicine.

“I would be glad if we succeeded in a few months, but I think we must remain realistic,” Jens Spahn told ARD television on Sunday. “It can also take years.”

