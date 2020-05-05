https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Michelle-Obama-graduation-class-of-2020-high-school/2020/05/05/id/966169

The class of 2020 will share one commencement speaker: former President Barack Obama.

ABC News reports Barack Obama will hold a televised graduation event for the high school seniors missing their in-person ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-hour special “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020” will air on May 16, on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, as well as other broadcast and digital streaming partners, according to a press release.

Other celebrity guests include LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe, H.E.R. and Ben Platt.

The event is being hosted by XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation and The Entertainment Industry Foundation.

In June, Barack and Michelle Obama will be hosting a separate virtual commencement celebration together.

“Over the past month, President and Mrs. Obama have received dozens of requests from around the globe to address graduating classes whose in-person commencement events have been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the former president’s office said in a statement on Tuesday. “Today, the Obamas are pleased to announce that they will participate in multiple virtual commencement celebrations for students, families and educators.”

In a third graduation event, Barack Obama will share a message with the college graduates at historically black colleges and universities during “Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition.”

