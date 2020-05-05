https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-florida-democrat-2020/2020/05/05/id/966248

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden will restart his traditional campaign activity with virtual stops in Tampa and Jacksonville, reports Axios.

The attempt at a campaign “stop” will be the first since the coronavirus pandemic was declared on March 11. The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 3.5 million people worldwide and killed more than 256,000.

In the U.S., 1.23 million have been infected with the virus and 71,000-plus have died.

Biden will hold the Florida events on Thursday.

He will first virtually meet with Rep. Al Lawson and state Sen. Audrey Gibson in Jacksonville for a roundtable discussion on the African American community, then check in virtually to a rally in Tampa.

The Tampa rally begins at 5:15 p.m.

Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, will hold three virtual events with Michigan voters on Wednesday, including a roundtable with nurses, a meeting with the Michigan Democratic Black Caucus and a training with organizers and volunteers.

“Jill Biden will visit the critical state of Michigan to thank Detroit and Ann Arbor nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, hear from key leaders in Michigan’s African American community and encourage Michigan organizers and volunteers,” said Michael LaRosa, press secretary for Jill Biden, in an emailed statement.

