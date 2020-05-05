https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-epidemiologist-behind-doomsday-model-resigns-after-breaking-lockdown-to-meet-married-lover-ferguson-responds

Professor Neil Ferguson, the epidemiologist behind the highly-cited novel coronavirus doomsday model from London Imperial College, resigned Tuesday after allegedly breaking lockdown rules to meet with his married lover.

Ferguson, whose model triggered Boris Johnson to enforce lockdown, “resigned from his Government advisory position on Tuesday night as The Telegraph can reveal he broke social distancing rules to meet his married lover,” The Telegraph reported Tuesday.

“Professor Neil Ferguson allowed the woman to visit him at home during the lockdown while lecturing the public on the need for strict social distancing in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The woman lives with her husband and their children in another house,” the report said.

