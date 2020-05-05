https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-supreme-court-justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-hospitalized-with-infection-supreme-court-says

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized on Tuesday with an infection that she reportedly sustained as the result of a gallbladder condition.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, this afternoon at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland,” the Supreme Court said in a statement. “Following oral arguments on Monday, the Justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., that confirmed she was suffering for a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection.”

The statement continued by stating that Ginsburg would remain in the hospital for “a day or two” and that further updates “will be provided as they become available.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

