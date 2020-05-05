https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-supreme-court-justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-hospitalized-infection/
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection.
Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment in Maryland
According to FOX News —
Ginsburg, 87, underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland.
The justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Monday following oral arguments with the court, which confirmed that she had a gallstone blocking her cystic duct, resulting in an infection.
