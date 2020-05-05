https://www.theblaze.com/news/ruth-bade-ginsburg-hospitalized

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized on Tuesday after a non-surgical treatment for a gallbladder condition.

The office for public information of the Supreme Court released a statement with details of the condition of the liberal 83-year-old justice lauded widely by the left.

The statement said Ginsburg suffered from a gallstone that had blocked her cystic duct and caused an infection. The benign condition is called acute cholecystitis.

“The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital,” the statement read.

She expects to stay hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, for up to two more days.

In August 2019 Ginsburg underwent a treatment to remove a malignant tumor on her pancreas. She also was hospitalized in November for flu-like symptoms.

The Supreme Court has changed the process for their hearings to teleconferencing in order to accommodate social distancing guidelines over the coronavirus pandemic.

Ginsburg is the oldest sitting member of the U.S. Supreme Court, the highest court in the United States.

Here’s the latest from the Supreme Court:

[embedded content]

Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in historic public phone call



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

