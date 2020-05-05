https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/business-owners-stop-closed-shop-grab-sanitation-supplies-armed-lockdown-police-burst-threaten-family-take-license/

A few months ago this would be some weird scene from a scary futuristic Sci-Fi movie.
Today it happened in the USA.

A small business owner stopped by their shop to collect some items to clean their home.
The lights were off and the sign said closed.
That’s when six armed LVPD Lockdown Police barged into the business not to protect it but to punish the owners!
The police took their business license.

This is like a horror movie.

Via Grace in Your Face.

