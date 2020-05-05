https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/business-owners-stop-closed-shop-grab-sanitation-supplies-armed-lockdown-police-burst-threaten-family-take-license/

A few months ago this would be some weird scene from a scary futuristic Sci-Fi movie.

Today it happened in the USA.

A small business owner stopped by their shop to collect some items to clean their home.

The lights were off and the sign said closed.

That’s when six armed LVPD Lockdown Police barged into the business not to protect it but to punish the owners!

The police took their business license.

This is like a horror movie.

Via Grace in Your Face.

TRENDING: Radical Democrat Judge Calls on Texans to Snitch on Restaurants if They Have Too Many People

I’m not asking for anything. I’m venting more than anything else. We have retained counsel. We don’t need $ or donations but thanks for the offers. Delays in replying due to being on phone. I’m afraid to give too much detail due to retribution. — Grace in Your Face 🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸 (@MediumGrace) May 5, 2020

Update: waiting to hear from attorney BUT cameras caught it ALL! #GodIsGood all the time. — Grace in Your Face 🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸 (@MediumGrace) May 5, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

