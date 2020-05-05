https://www.theblaze.com/news/california-man-arrested-three-times-one-day

California law enforcement arrested a man three times in one day for different offenses, but each time they were forced to release him from custody due to the state’s new zero-bail policy.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Glendora Police Department reported that Dijon Landrum, 24, was apprehended by officers three separate times in roughly 12 hours last Wednesday — twice for driving a stolen vehicle and once for being in possession of stolen property. Each time he was issued a citation and released.

The first offense was committed at around 8:30 a.m. local time, when police responded to a call about a man attempting to break into a vehicle. When they arrived, Landrum was allegedly attempting a getaway but was stopped by police. In addition to reportedly driving a stolen vehicle, officers said they found stolen property and narcotics in Landrum’s possession.

Just one hour later, police arrested Landrum for allegedly stealing property out of people’s front yards. Then later that night, at around 8:50 p.m., Landrum reportedly stole another vehicle. Police chased him from La Puente to Pasadena, where they finally tracked him down and arrested him for a third time.

“[But] due to the California Zero-Bail Policy, Landrum was released with his third citation of the day,” the Facebook post read.

The newly implemented zero-bail policy in California sets the cash bail at $0 for most misdemeanor and lower-level felonies, which effectively mandates release. The controversial move is part of an effort to reduce inmate population and limit the spread of the coronavirus amid the outbreak.

Landrum’s recent alleged crime spree is not the only example of offenders who have abused the new policy.

The Los Angeles Times reported last week that in the first 30 days of the policy, the Los Angeles Police Department alone has arrested 213 individuals multiple times — and 23 of those individuals were arrested three or more times.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore confirmed to the outlet that while crime is down overall during the coronavirus pandemic, career criminals are exploiting the situation by getting arrested again and again with no consequence. He is calling for a re-examination of the zero-bail policy as it pertains to multiple arrests.

“I think repeat offenders need to be off the streets,” Moore said.

