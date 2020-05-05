https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-pompeo-christianity-wuhan/2020/05/05/id/966181

The Global Times, a state-run Chinese newspaper, is accusing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of abandoning his faith after he said there is evidence the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan, China laboratory.

The newspaper, in a Tuesday editorial, maintained Pompeo is “lying for political purposes” – “contrary to his label as a so-called ‘devout Christian.”

“It is widely known that Christian doctrine opposes lying – it’s a sin,” an editorial in the Global Times said. “A false witness shall not go unpunished. And he that utters lies shall perish. From the “Ten Commandments, the ninth says, ‘You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.’”

It claimed Pompeo was “smearing China” in order to “fool” Americans.

“Lies are usually driven by interests,” it said. “Pompeo aims to kill two birds with one stone by spewing falsehoods. First, he hopes to help (President Donald) Trump win re-election this November, which affects his interests. Framing China can reduce American anger toward Trump’s poor response to the epidemic. Second, Pompeo hates socialist China and, in particular, cannot accept China’s rise.”

And it added: “Pompeo has been lying. He has brought shame to the evangelical Christians in the U.S., misusing their trust in the Republican Party. He is no doubt a degenerate politician and despicable from the perspective of religion.”

In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, Pompeo said that “enormous evidence” exists that proves coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan.

And he added: “These are not the first times that we’ve had a world exposed to viruses as a result of failures in a Chinese lab.”

