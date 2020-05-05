https://www.dailywire.com/news/chinese-state-run-paper-calls-pompeo-degenerate-politician-brought-shame-to-evangelical-christians

On Tuesday, a state-run Chinese newspaper accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of betraying Christianity because Pompeo claimed the coronavirus escaped from a lab in Wuhan.

The Global Times, “a major Communist propaganda outlet,” according to The Daily Mail, wrote that it was Pompeo, not Communist China, that was lying:

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently has kept spreading lies or misleading the public. It is generally believed that Pompeo is a devout evangelical Christian … his lying for political purposes is contrary to his label as a so-called “devout Christian.” It is widely known that Christian doctrine opposes lying – it’s a sin. A false witness shall not go unpunished. And he that utters lies shall perish.

Ironically, the Communist Chinese media was saying Pompeo betrayed Christianity as reports have surfaced that the Chinese Communist government has resumed its persecution of Catholic and Protestant churches, removing crosses from buildings belonging to the state-run churches.

The Catholic News Agency (CNA) reported, “According to a report from UCA News, priests say they are cooperating in the removal of exterior crosses in hopes that entire church buildings will not be demolished or converted into a building for secular use.”

On Sunday, Pompeo appeared on ABC’s “This Week,”where he stated there is “enormous evidence” that the COVID-19 virus emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. He said, “There’s enormous evidence that that’s where it began …We have said from the beginning, that this was a virus that originated in Wuhan, China. We took a lot of grief for that from the outset. But I think the whole world can see now. Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running sub-standard laboratories. These are not the first times that we have had the world exposed to viruses as a result of failures in a Chinese lab.”

The Global Times tried to shift the origin of the outbreak of OVID-19: ‘Some Chinese, Japanese and even Americans have long suspected that some COVID-19 patients turned up when the US seasonal flu began last winter. There are even some reports that the lipoid pneumonia cases from vaping e-cigarettes observed in the U.S. last year were actually the COVID-19 cases.”

The Global Times insisted, “Pompeo accused China of hiding the outbreak. Wuhan didn’t send out strong enough alert at the early stage. However, we have to be clear that it took time for medical experts in China to learn about the new virus.” And, “As a senior US official who once headed the Central Intelligence Agency, Pompeo knows that there is nothing more serious in the anti-epidemic measures used in Wuhan. In fact, both the U.S. and European countries have made much more serious mistakes than Wuhan in dealing with the virus.”

The Global Times wrote, “Lies are usually driven by interests. Pompeo aims to kill two birds with one stone by spewing falsehoods. First, he hopes to help Trump win reelection this November, which affects his interests. Framing China can reduce American anger toward Trump’s poor response to the epidemic. Second, Pompeo hates socialist China and, in particular, cannot accept China’s rise. He hence launched a propaganda campaign to ruin China’s image.”

The Global Times concluded, “Pompeo has been lying. He has brought shame to the evangelical Christians in the U.S., misusing their trust in the Republican party. He is no doubt a degenerate politician and despicable from the perspective of religion.”

The Daily Mail noted, “Pompeo became an evangelical Christian while studying at West Point, where he joined a Bible study group. Before running for Congress, he was a deacon in his local branch of the Presbyterian church in Wichita, Kansas,

