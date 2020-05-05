https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/clown-show-richard-burr-debuts-straggly-beard-mark-warner-wears-mask-chin-ratcliffes-senate-confirmation-hearing-video/

Senate Intel Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC), who just dumped as much as $1.72 million in hotel stocks before the Coronavirus panic hit the US after receiving daily intel briefings on the Coronavirus health threat, wants the public to think he’s just a mere peasant struggling through the lockdown.

The Senate Select Intelligence Committee on Tuesday held a confirmation hearing on the nomination of Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to be Director of National Intelligence.

Burr showed up to Rep. Ratcliffe’s senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday with a straggly beard and long hair.

He’s just like us.

Burr’s sidekick Mark Warner showed up with a mask around his chin, because that will protect him from the Coronavirus.

Burr and Warner droned on about the debunked claims Russia meddled in the 2016 election because for them it’s a crisis that a few Twitter trolls posted memes in Russian.

Who can take these two idiots seriously?

What a clown show.

WATCH:

DNI Nominee Rep. John Ratcliffe answers questions from @SenatorBurr & @MarkWarner on Russian Interference and other topics. Full video here: https://t.co/7wGdBDyQFY pic.twitter.com/TPPnYvbiKT — CSPAN (@cspan) May 5, 2020

