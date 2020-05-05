http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/4cEREnW4IEw/consumer-debt-hits-new-record-of-14point3-trillion.html

Consumer debt hit a fresh record high to start 2020, even as credit card balances declined while Americans adjusted to the coronavirus pandemic.

Household debt balances through March totaled $14.3 trillion, a 1.1% increase from the previous quarter and now $1.6 trillion clear of the previous nominal high of $12.7 trillion in the third quarter of 2008 during the financial crisis, according to New York Federal Reserve data released Tuesday.

However, one area posted a notable decline.

Credit card balances fell $34 billion, a drop that helped offset non-housing balance increases of $27 billion in student loans and $15 billion in auto debt. Mortgage balances rose $156 billion to $9.71 trillion.

“The credit card balance decline was notably larger than the same period last year, which may reflect the early signs of decreased consumer spending due to COVID-19,” the New York Fed said in a release.

That decrease in card balances came even though total credit limits increased by $34 billion, leaving $3 trillion in available credit lines.