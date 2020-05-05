http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/1B0PZvpmM18/coronavirus-in-one-state-30.php

My daily updates on COVID-19 in Minnesota — the politics, the public policy, the media — have come to replicate life in lockdown. Every day is the same.

Yesterday was a little different. It included an appearance on Justice and Drew during the show’s second hour yesterday (audio below). As Governor Walz might put it: Hello, Minnesota! We can do this! I want to validate that!

We had 9 new deaths attributed to the virus yesterday, down from 24 the day before. Seven of the 9 deaths occurred among residents of nursing homes or other long-term care facilities. The nine new decedents included two in their 90’s, three in their 80’s, one in his 70’s, one in his 60’s, and two in their 50’s.

These new deaths brings the total of decedents to 428, with 345 of 428 among residents of long-term care facilities. The share of long-term residential care deaths to all deaths continues slightly to exceed 80 percent. The median age of all decedents remains 83.

There is no excuse for the statewide shutdown. It continues to wreak untold devastation on the lives of Minnesota’s productive citizens. I wonder if Walz had any idea what he was doing when he imposed the shutdown on March 25 with the projection that the virus would take the lives of 74,000 Minnesotans, based on the super duper customized model engineered by the pros at the Minnesota Department of Health and the University of Minnesota.

Liz Rammer was among the speakers at yesterday’s daily briefing (video below, at about 27:00). Rammer is the president and chief executive officer of the industry organization Hospitality Minnesota. Rammer made it clear that a continuation of the shutdown for another two months would kill a substantial share of Minnesota’s hospitality industry.

“We want to thank you for acknowledging the monumental hit the hospitality industry has taken on,” Rammer said in her remarks. She expressed confidence that Walz understands “the dire consequences” facing the industry. More than half her 2,000 members, she stated, “face certain, permanent closure on the current course.” Yes, thank you very much indeed, Governor Walz. For the first time since I have been watching these briefings, Walz looked shaken to me.

