https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/court-upholds-california-ban-church-services-coronavirus-pandemic/

(AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom had the right to ban church assemblies in the interest of public health during the coronavirus outbreak, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Newsom’s stay-at-home order did not violate the constitutional rights to free assembly and religion when the Cross Culture Christian Center in Lodi was ordered to cease holding services, Judge John Mendez in Sacramento said.

Pastor Jonathan Duncan had continued to assemble after the governor banned public gatherings in March despite warnings it was in violation of state and local orders.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

