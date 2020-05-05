https://www.theblaze.com/news/dan-rather-tries-to-humiliate-president-trump-over-lincoln-comparison-and-gets-embarrassing-history-lesson-in-return

During President Donald Trump’s virtual town hall in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday, a viewer asked him about his contentious relationship with the media — and Trump replied, “I’m greeted with a hostile press the likes of which no president has ever seen.”

Then pointing at former President Abraham Lincoln’s statue, he added “the closest would be that gentleman right up there. They always said … nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse. You’re there, you see those press conferences, they come at me with questions that are disgraceful.”

As you might imagine, many in the media and on the left ran with Trump comparing himself to Lincoln — but noticeably

without mentioning Trump’s comparison was in regard to how he believes the media treats him.

Such as:

There’s indeed much more where that came from, but you get the picture.

Dan Rather chimes in — and strikes a bum note

Among the peanut gallery throwers was former CBS News anchor Dan Rather, who in recent years left in the dust all questions as to whether or not he’s a left-wing sympathizer in a journalist’s unbiased uniform by launching consistent diatribes against Trump.

Here’s Danno’s take on the Trump-Lincoln flap:

Indeed, Rather has scads of admirers on the left who loved his tweet. But it didn’t escape the notice of others only too happy to remind the former newsman of his checkered professional past, namely that he infamously stepped down from his CBS News perch after it came to light that his 2004 report on then-President George W. Bush’s national guard service used documents that weren’t verified as authentic.

And they let Rather have it:

Oh, by the way…

As RedState points out, former President Barack Obama created a kind of cottage industry by frequently invoking Lincoln: “Virtually his entire campaign was based on making comparisons to Abe Lincoln, including his campaign launch and his inaugural address and beyond. Not only that, but the media ran right along with him in making the comparisons throughout his presidency.”

In fact, Obama uttered words practically identical to Trump’s in 2011: “Lincoln? They used to talk about him almost as bad as they talk about me.”

Uh, Dan?

