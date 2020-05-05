https://www.theblaze.com/news/dem-senators-who-vehemently-opposed-kvanaugh-and-believed-his-accusers-exonerate-joe-biden

Some of the loudest Democratic voices in the Senate who declared Brett Kavanaugh unworthy of the Supreme Court due to unsubstantiated sexual assault allegations are now exonerating Joe Biden.

Tara Reade has accused Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, of sexually assaulting her in 1993 when she worked as an aide in Biden’s Senate office.

In an interview Friday on MSNBC, Biden vehemently denied the allegations.

“No, it’s not true,” Biden said. “I’m saying unequivocally, it didn’t happen. It never happened.”

But as CNN anchor Jake Tapper noted over the weekend, Kavanaugh’s main accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, “did not have the contemporaneous accounts of her view of what happened that Tara Reade does.” Despite that alarming fact, Biden’s mere denials are apparently enough for Senate Democrats to exonerate him of wrongdoing.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), for example, has called Biden’s denials “credible and convincing.”

“I support the vice president, I support his campaign, and I’m proud to endorse him for president,” she said, the Boston Globe reported.

Ironically, Warren used the same language in 2018 when announcing her opposition to Kavanaugh. She called Blasey Ford accusations “credible and compelling” and explained most sexual assaults go unreported to police because victims fear “they won’t be heard or taken seriously.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) was perhaps the most outspoken male Democrat against Kavanaugh’s nomination. He said he believed Blasey Ford, whom he called a “survivor.”

Does Blumenthal believe the alleged “survivor” now? No — he believes Biden.

“He has been straightforward and seemingly very honest,” Blumenthal said recently, the Washington Examiner reported.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) who demanded the FBI investigate Kavanaugh lest his nomination became a “sham,” said last week that she “stands by” Biden.

“I stand by [former] Vice President Biden,” Gillibrand said. “He’s devoted his life to supporting women and he has vehemently denied this allegation.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) decried the presumption of innocence during Kavanaugh’s confirmation, telling CNN in September 2018 that due process “makes it really difficult for victims and survivors of these kinds of traumatic events to even come forward.”

Of course, Hirono has already endorsed Biden’s campaign.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) — who brought Blasey Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh forward and led the charge to block Kavanaugh’s nomination — wants Reade’s allegations to be confirmed before Biden is investigated (yes, you read that correctly).

“I think we ought to find out whether the allegations are correct before you launch a big investigation of the former vice president,” she said recently, the Examiner reported.

