https://www.theblaze.com/news/virtual-dinner-hillary-clinton-100k

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to appear at a “virtual dinner” campaign event for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden later this month that could cost attendees up to $100,000.

The event, put on by the Biden for President Victory Fund and the Democratic National Committee, will be hosted on Zoom and is scheduled for May 19, Politico reported Tuesday.

A PDF of the flyer shows that the event will be extremely pricey to attend. “Hosts” are expected to pay $100,000 to attend the virtual dinner, while other tickets are available for $50,000, $41,100, $15,600, $5,600, and $2,800 at “limited availability.”

As a bonus, attendees will be joined by DNC Chair Tom Perez for the one-hour dinner.

Clinton endorsed the former vice president last week during a virtual town hall after largely staying out of the political spotlight during the Democratic primary.

“I’ve been not only a colleague of Joe Biden’s, I’ve been a friend, and I can tell you that I wish he were president right now but I can’t wait until he is — if all of us do our part to support the kind of person that we want back in the White House,” the failed 2016 Democratic candidate said.

“I’ve been in the lobby of the Senate. I’ve been in the cloakroom and I’ve watched Joe bring people together. We have a lot of the same values in common, the same work ethic, the same belief in America, the same focus on family,” she said. “We need a leader, a president, like Joe Biden.”

Biden responded to the endorsement, saying, “I really appreciate your friendship. What a, just a wonderful personal endorsement.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

